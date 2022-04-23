Ally Digital Media and GoldenPi Collaboration Achieved Exponential Growth; Captures 57 percent Digital Market Share

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): Investments are the future of the century, numerous Fintech startups have emerged which enable investors to invest and get good returns and smart analysis of their investments in real-time. One such emerging Indian platform, GoldenPi backed by Zerodha, a fintech company to bring Bonds and Debentures to individual investors, has seen a whopping rise of 435 per cent in its website traffic and captured a decent digital market share of 57 per cent in a brief span. This digital and financial success of GoldenPi technologies is a testament to team Ally Digital Media. GoldenPi is India's 1st Fin-tech platform, helping investors find the right bonds and invest online. This platform has the potential to leverage on the 70M retail investors of the debt market digitally. It has helped build result-oriented digital strategies and enhance digital campaigns for optimal outcomes. Last year, with the effective collaboration of Bee Online and GoldenPi, the success numbers for the firm spoke for themselves. In terms of web analytics, the platform has seen unprecedented growth in numbers of impressions, visitors, clicks, and registrations have increased 10X as compared to last year. The tactical approach and systematic guidance by Bee Online's team helped GoldenPi achieve Organic traffic growth of 435 per cent.

A digital wing of Bee Online, Ally Digital Media has helped the Fintech platform GoldenPi to grow and make a strong presence in the industry with its creative digital marketing strategies and media management. Rajkumar Pahari, VP-GoldenPi says, "In today's digital-first world, it is important to have the right digital marketing strategy to optimize the customer acquisition cost and to build a winning brand. With the help of Abhishek and the team from Ally Digital media, we have achieved certain milestones of business growth. The team has also helped to position GoldenPi as a preferred investment platform for Bonds and debentures. The enthusiasm and the "can-do" attitude of Abhishek and his team always ensured that we achieved our certain business goals."

Hiren Joshi, CEO Bee Online having vast experience in business handling of over 12 years states that, "The success of any Fintech firm lies in the sourcing strategy, how business solutioning is done, having knowledge about business development techniques, the management and delivery of services altogether play an integral role in the positioning of the brand. The digital market share for GoldenPi rose to a whopping 55.7 per cent with marketing strategies brought in by Bee Online." From bringing businesses online to being a full-service digital marketing platform to execution & reporting, the talented team at ROI got their eyes on it all at once. It's all about achieving the brand's vision with help from technical digital gurus who know just how to make it happen, all of this mixed with a boutique digital agency approach.

The company has offices in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and New Jersey and services clients all around the world. Recently, the operations have started in Canada as well. Ally Digital Media is based in Mumbai, India. They are known for providing 'result-driven digital marketing services to top brands such as IIFL Limited, CredAvenue, Sun Capital, GoldenPi backed by Zerodha, JM Financial, Pidilite Industrial Products, Balaji Wafers, Priyagold, Marico, Candere by Kalyan Jewellers. Its range of digital services includes search engine optimization, social media marketing, digital media planning/buying, social listening, websites, and application development, among others.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)