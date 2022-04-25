South Africa's Sasol warns of impact on Q4 volume due to floods

South Africa's Sasol Ltd said on Monday it has declared force majeure on the export of certain chemical products due to the impact of heavy rainfall and floods in KwaZulu-Natal province, possibly impacting its fourth-quarter volume outlook.

"Sasol is continuing to manage the consequences of the heavy rainfall and accompanying floods experienced in KwaZulu-Natal and assess the impact on the business," the petrochemicals group said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)