High Flyers 50 Global Indians - Awards and Book Release Night

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI/ATK): The second edition of High Flyers 50, a prestigious award ceremony and book release function, powered by Aagman India Pvt. Ltd., was recently concluded at The Westin Mumbai, Powai Lake (Marriott Group). Recognising people from various walks of life, for their outstanding contribution in the fields of Art, Culture, Entertainment, Business, Entrepreneurship, Philanthropy, Healthcare and Academics, High Flyers 50 is helmed by well-known journalist and trade analyst, Ravi Kumar.

The glitterati of tinsel-town, including actors Pooja Bedi, Aman Verma and Aanjjan Srivastav among many others, descended upon the red carpet, making the soiree a more delightful one. While the ever-so-gorgeous Pooja Bedi felicitated the awardees, actor Aman Verma was the master of ceremonies for the evening. "High Flyers 50 is a unique platform wherein we discover people who deserve to be recognised and honoured and narrate their untold success stories. Each year, we finalise fifty people from different walks of life and felicitate them in distinguished ways. After a successful launch of the first edition of High Flyers 50 last year, this year we have taken the platform to a global level with High Flyers 50 Global Indians that recognises deserving people from India, UK, USA, UAE, Netherlands et al," averred host Ravi Kumar.

Interestingly, besides the award felicitations, the evening also witnessed the release of the niche High Flyers 50 coffee-table book that recounts the riveting success stories of the all the heroes. The High Flyers 50 coffee-table book will be available on all the major online and e-Book platforms. The awardees of High Flyers 50 Global Indians, include, Lord Karan Bilimoria, Dr Aneel Kashi Murarka, Onir, Aanjjan Srivastav, Kaushik Basu, Sukhinder Singh Cassidy, Kamel Hothi OBE, Dr Chirantan Ghosh, Abhnash Kaur Bains, Vijay Kalantri, Prabhu Guptara, Dr Atanu Biswas, Vivek Gupta, Dr Dinesh Dhamija, Dr Santanu Sanyal, Ronald Silvan D'Souza, Malav Sanghavi, Bala V Sathyanarayanan, Arsh Pal, Sumit Goel, Samir Sathe, Tanveer Ghazi, K. S. Ratra, Mohan Prathiban, Dr Mukesh Batra, Hitesh Agarwal, Dr Anand Kumar, Sneh Mehta, Girish Pant, Dr Ravindra Bhagwanrao Deshmukh, Rajat Singhania, Anish Maheshwari, Vasanthan Ramakrishnan, Dr Ashok Yende, Giridhar Jha, Dr Bhawani Rathore, Manjit Singh, Nijjar, Benzy, Abhijit Sarkar, Prachi Tantia, Pratik Gauri, Adv. Chandni Kapadia, Abhishek M Datta, Bhavesh Kumar, Indrani Dwarampudi, Srividhya Sukumar, Sachin Narwade among others.

"It's always wonderful to recognise the achievements of those who have put time, money, and energy into doing something out of the ordinary. Awards such as High Flyers 50 motivate awardees to achieve even greater heights and inspire others to follow in their footsteps," imparted Pooja Bedi. Additionally, Jeet Trivedi, a 17-year-old wonder from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, known the world-over for his blindfold abilities such as painting, cycling, reading, and playing Chess, took to the stage and enthralled the audience with his unusual craft.

