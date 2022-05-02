Left Menu

Cocaine worth Rs 80 crore seized from two passengers in Hyderabad international Airport

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-05-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 02-05-2022 20:16 IST
Cocaine worth Rs 80 crore seized from two passengers in Hyderabad international Airport
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 8 kg of cocaine, worth Rs 80 crore in the grey market, were seized from two passengers - a Tanzanian and a person from Angola - at the international airport here, said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday.

Acting on specific intelligence, the officials apprehended the male Tanzanian national and the woman from Angola on late Sunday on suspicion of them carrying the narcotic substance, a release from the DRI said.

A total of 8 kg of cocaine, each passenger carrying 4 kg, were seized from the passengers from the packets concealed in the false bottom of their trolley bags, the release said. This is one of the largest seizures of cocaine by the DRI in Hyderabad in recent years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

Study finds gut microbiota may change response to cancer treatment

 United States
2
Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plans USD 1 bn investment

Macrotech in talks with investors for industrial park funding platform; plan...

 India
3
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
4
Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possible culprit

Hepatitis outbreak in children: explainer on adenovirus type 41, the possibl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022