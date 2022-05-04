Urfi Javed Kickstarts Moj's Fashion Talent Hunt - Moj Glam Gala

Winners will receive a reward of INR 3 Lakhs and the opportunity to meet VLCC Femina Miss India 2022 New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India Moj, India's number one short video app, is on the hunt for the perfect Mr. Moj and Miss Moj. The talent quest, #MojGlamGala, in association with VLCC presents Femina Miss India, gives fashionistas across India the opportunity to flaunt their creativity and flair on the Moj app. The contest winners will receive a reward worth INR 3 lakhs and also the opportunity to meet the winner of VLCC Femina Miss India 2022. The viral actress and social media fashion icon, UrfiJaved, kick-started this campaign with a video on tips & tricks for winning the title. Through the campaign, she will provide grooming and guidance to participants with her fashion flamboyance and pass on the fearless attitude! The fashion hunt, which started on April 25th, will run for six weeks on the Moj app and give all fashion enthusiasts the opportunities to showcase their glamorous side through a series of videos. With no age bar, Glam Gala is an exemplary talent competition hosted by TV sensation UrfiJaved; it will feature three entertaining challenges: a Runway Walk challenge, a Transition Challenge, and a GRWM (Get Ready With Me) video challenge. The winners will be selected by the level of engagement their video content gets on the Moj app. After six weeks, the top 30 contestants with the highest engagement will compete in the finals for the coveted title of 'Mr. Moj and Miss Moj'.

On hosting the talent hunt, UrfiJaved, said, "I'm super excited to lead Moj Glam Gala and encourage fashion enthusiasts like me to be themselves and confident of their choice and style of fashion. I am grateful to the Moj team for considering me as the face of the talent hunt. Fashion is all about confidence. I have learned over the years in the fashion and lifestyle industry that confidence is the only way to succeed in this glamorous world. You should feel comfortable in your skin, and the world will fall flat in front of you. To all the participants, I wish you the best of luck and shine on!" Talking about the fashion hunt, Shashank Shekhar, Senior Director, Content Strategy & Operations, said, "The digital space is rapidly evolving, and adapting to these changes is imperative for both individuals and brands. At Moj, our endeavor is to give our immensely talented creators a platform to showcase their talent, nurture skills, and thrive in their journey. And our newest venture - #MojGlamGala, in association with VLCC presents Femina Miss India, is another testament of our commitment to the creator community." On collaboration with Urfi, Shashank added, ''We're thrilled to have fashion icon UrfiJaved host the Moj Glam Gala. Urfi is an inspiration for creators and an example of the success that creators can achieve by expressing their creativity in fashion. And we're confident that the participants will only benefit and grow from this truly stellar opportunity.'' The competition has already drawn a significant amount of attention with 5 Lakh creator entries, and it's only the beginning.

