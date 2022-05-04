Russia bars entry to 63 Japanese, including PM
Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday announced sanctions against 63 Japanese officials, journalists and professors for engaging in what it called "unacceptable rhetoric" against Moscow.
The list includes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, among other officials
The sanctions bar the targeted individuals from entering Russia indefinitely, the ministry said.
