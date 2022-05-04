Left Menu

Russia bars entry to 63 Japanese, including PM

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-05-2022 15:42 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 14:36 IST
Russia bars entry to 63 Japanese, including PM
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Russia's foreign ministry on Wednesday announced sanctions against 63 Japanese officials, journalists and professors for engaging in what it called "unacceptable rhetoric" against Moscow.

The list includes Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, among other officials

The sanctions bar the targeted individuals from entering Russia indefinitely, the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

