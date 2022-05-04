Left Menu

Copthall Mauritius Investment sells Rs 31 crore worth shares of Indiabulls Real Estate

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-05-2022 22:28 IST | Created: 04-05-2022 22:28 IST
Copthall Mauritius Investment sells Rs 31 crore worth shares of Indiabulls Real Estate
Investment firm Copthall Mauritius Investment Ltd has sold 37 lakh shares of Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd for Rs 31.08 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, BofA Securities Europe SA bought 37 lakh shares of the company at an average price of Rs 84 apiece.

Indiabulls Real Estate shares were closed 5.05 per cent lower at Rs 81.85 on BSE.

In a separate deal, HSBC Bank Mauritius Limited AC Jwalamukhi Investments Holdings offloaded 25.70 lakh shares of home appliances major IFB Industries Ltd for Rs 231 crore through an open market transaction.

Plutus Wealth Management LLP picked up 25.02 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 900 apiece, as per the data.

The scrip of IFB Industries closed 8.09 per cent lower at Rs 877.40 on BSE.

