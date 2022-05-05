Left Menu

ABB India shares jump nearly 10 pc post earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 11:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 11:20 IST
ABB India Ltd. Image Credit: ANI
Shares of ABB India on Thursday jumped nearly 10 percent after the company posted over a two-fold jump in net profit for the March quarter.

The stock rallied 9.69 percent to Rs 2,209 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 9.64 percent to Rs 2,208.80.

ABB India on Wednesday posted over a two-fold jump in net profit at Rs 370 crore for the March quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly on the back of higher revenue.

The net profit of the company was Rs 151 crore in the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a company statement said.

The company follows January to December financial year.

Total revenue rose to Rs 1,968 crore in the quarter from Rs 1,629 crore in the same period a year ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

