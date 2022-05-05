Left Menu

Marico Q4 net profit rises 13.2 pc to Rs 257 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 16:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 16:09 IST
Marico Q4 net profit rises 13.2 pc to Rs 257 cr
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Thursday reported a 13.21 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 257 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 227 crore in the year-ago period, Marico said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 7.40 percent to Rs 2,161 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 2,012 crore a year ago.

Marico's total expenses surged 7.13 percent to Rs 1,863 crore from Rs 1,739 crore in Q4 FY21.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Thursday closed 0.15 percent up at Rs 518.65 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022