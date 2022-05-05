Marico Q4 net profit rises 13.2 pc to Rs 257 cr

FMCG firm Marico Ltd on Thursday reported a 13.21 percent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 257 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 227 crore in the year-ago period, Marico said in a BSE filing.

Its revenue from operations rose 7.40 percent to Rs 2,161 crore during the quarter under review, against Rs 2,012 crore a year ago.

Marico's total expenses surged 7.13 percent to Rs 1,863 crore from Rs 1,739 crore in Q4 FY21.

Shares of Marico Ltd on Thursday closed 0.15 percent up at Rs 518.65 apiece on BSE.

