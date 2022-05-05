Dhampur Sugar Mills designate Ashok Kumar Goel as Chairman

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd on Thursday said that Ashok Kumar Goel has been designated as its Chairman.

''Ashok Kumar Goel, Promoter (Executive) Director of the company has been designated as Chairman of the company with effect from May 4, 2022 consequent upon resignation of Vijay Kumar Goel as Chairman and Promoter (Executive) Director,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

Dhampur Sugar Mills also informed about resignations of Gautam Goel, Managing Director and Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Whole Time Director. The company has appointed Akshat Kapoor as its Whole Time Director.

The company also informed that the scheme of arrangement between Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd and Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd (resulting company) and their respective shareholders and creditors, has been sanctioned.

