Left Menu

Dhampur Sugar Mills designate Ashok Kumar Goel as Chairman

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2022 16:27 IST | Created: 05-05-2022 16:27 IST
Dhampur Sugar Mills designate Ashok Kumar Goel as Chairman
  • Country:
  • India

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd on Thursday said that Ashok Kumar Goel has been designated as its Chairman.

''Ashok Kumar Goel, Promoter (Executive) Director of the company has been designated as Chairman of the company with effect from May 4, 2022 consequent upon resignation of Vijay Kumar Goel as Chairman and Promoter (Executive) Director,'' the company said in a regulatory filing.

Dhampur Sugar Mills also informed about resignations of Gautam Goel, Managing Director and Sandeep Kumar Sharma, Whole Time Director. The company has appointed Akshat Kapoor as its Whole Time Director.

The company also informed that the scheme of arrangement between Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd and Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd (resulting company) and their respective shareholders and creditors, has been sanctioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river delta: See Pics

NASA's tiny Mars Helicopter surveys intriguing ridgeline near ancient river ...

 Global
2
Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

Oath Keepers member to plead guilty to sedition in U.S. Capitol attack

 Global
3
UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station to file gang-rape case

UP: Minor girl alleges she was raped by SHO when she visited police station ...

 India
4
(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out pictures captured by NASA mission

(Update: Fresh eruption) Two powerful flares erupt on Sun: Check out picture...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022