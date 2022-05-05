KONE Elevators India installs world's largest elevator in Mumbai

KONE Elevators India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of KONE Corporation, on Thursday announced the installation of world's largest passenger lift, which can carry over 200 people at a go, at the Jio World Centre in the city.

The 5-stop and 16-tonne elevator installed at Jio World Centre (JWC), BKC, Mumbai is spread over 25.78 square metre and is tested with high-quality and built-in safety aspects, KONE Elevators India managing director Amit Gossain told reporters.

''At KONE, we pride ourselves in offering custom-built solutions for unique projects. Besides our KONE India team, the KONE Global team of major projects experts collaborated with us to design and deliver this most challenging and complex project. We are always up for the challenge, be it in size, speed or in complexity, each project needs careful planning and top-notch project management skills,'' he further added.

Reliance Industries president, Real Estate, Rajmal Nahar said Jio World Centre has the largest banquet hall, and in any Indian wedding ceremony people like to go together rather than separately.

''So we decided to install the world's largest passenger elevator not only to create a buzz but also give joy to people going together. This elevator can easily carry 200 people at a go,'' he added.

As a centrepiece of the collaboration-focused design, the elevator provides visitors a glimpse of the expansive world of the Jio World Centre, BKC, which is located in the heart of Mumbai.

