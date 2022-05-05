Railways implements revised fare for AC local trains and first-class travel in Mumbai

The Railways on Thursday implemented the revised single-journey ticket fares for passengers travelling in first-class compartments and air-conditioned suburban local trains here, an official said. The revised minimum single journey fare for first class is Rs 25 instead of earlier price of Rs 50 for up to a distance of 5 km, while for air-conditioned locals, it is Rs 35 instead of Rs 65, the official said.

While the single journey fare for passengers travelling in first class and AC trains on Central and Western Railway has been revised, there is no change in the fare for second class and season tickets for both the classes, he said.

“The revised single journey fares for first class travel and air-conditioned trains came into effect from May 5. This will immensely benefit commuters,” Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of Central Railway said. According to the Western Railway, for the air-conditioned train journey between Churchgate-Dadar, passengers will have to pay Rs 50, while for Churchgate-Andheri the fare is Rs 70, Rs 95 instead for Churchgate-Borivali and for Churchgate-Virar it is Rs 115.

The Western Railway operates over 1,300 daily suburban services between Churchgate and Dahanu station.

For journey in the first-class compartment between Churchgate-Dadar, passengers will have to pay Rs 40, for Churchgate-Andheri Rs 60, for Churchgate-Borivali Rs 85 and for Churchgate-Virar Rs 100, the Western railway said. According to the Central Railway, for travelling in air-conditioned local between CSMT-Dadar stations the fare is Rs 35, for CSMT-Kurla Rs 70, for CSMT-Thane Rs 95, for CSMT-Panvel Rs 110 and Rs 105 for CSMT-Kalyan. The Central Railway operates over 1,700 daily suburban services between CSMT and Kasara and Khopoli on its main line, CSMT-Panvel and Goregaon on its Harbour line, Thane to Vashi and Panvel on Trans-harbour line and Bamandongari to Belapur and Seawood. Daily around 40 lakh commuters travel on these lines. For the first-class journey between CSMT-Dadar stations, the fare is Rs 25, for CSMT-Dadar Rs 50, for CSMT-Thane Rs 85 and Rs 100 for CSMT-Kalyan and CSMT-Panvel.

Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve had earlier announced a reduction in the fare of air-conditioned local trains by 50 per cent, following which the Indian Railway's policy making body had issued a notification regarding implementation of revised fare from May 5.

Over 3,000 local trains are being run on Mumbai's suburban network, and around 80 lakh passengers used to travel before the COVID-19 pandemic. Of the total, 80 services are operated with air-conditioned locals.

