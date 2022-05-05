US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq slides 3% as tech stocks weigh

The Nasdaq index tumbled over 3% on Thursday, dragged down by megacap growth stocks and on track to erase most of the gains recorded in the previous session's rally after the Federal Reserve's less aggressive tone.

At 10:10 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 612.08 points, or 1.80%, at 33,448.98, the S&P 500 was down 94.19 points, or 2.19%, at 4,205.98, and the Nasdaq Composite was down 402.84 points, or 3.11%, at 12,562.02.

