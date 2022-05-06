Left Menu

Maha: Six killed, seven injured in road accident at Ahmednagar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 06-05-2022 15:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
At least six persons were killed and seven others injured after a container truck hit a three-wheeler in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Friday, police said.

The incident occurred around 8 am near Masudpur Phata under the jurisdiction of Kopargaon city police station, approximately 240 kms from Mumbai, an official said.

''A speeding container truck hit the three-wheeler Ape rickshaw, which was carrying passengers. At least six persons, including two students and two women, died in the accident, while seven others suffered serious injuries,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

