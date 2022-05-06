Mexican government suspends U.S. Vulcan Materials' mining operations
The Mexican government said on Friday it suspended the mining operations of U.S. Vulcan Materials Co in the state of Quintana Roo.
"The exploitation of stony material under the water table has caused serious environmental damage," said the government in a statement.
