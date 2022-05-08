Left Menu

Foreign investment in Tunisia up 73% in first quarter

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 08-05-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 08-05-2022 17:27 IST
Foreign investment in Tunisia rose by 73% in the first three months of 2022 compared to the same period a year earlier, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

Foreign investment had risen 18% in January to March 2021 compared to the same three-month period of 2020.

