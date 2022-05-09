London stocks slip as growth concerns dent global risk appetite
The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.5%. Rightmove Plc fell 5.0% after the real estate portal said its chief executive officer, Peter Brooks-Johnson, would step down from the board and exit the company next year.
UK shares tracked a slide in Asian and European markets on Monday, as tightening lockdowns in China added to investors' concerns about a recession amid the Bank of England's dour economic outlook last week. The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index eased 0.2% by 0705 GMT, with miners leading the losses as metal prices dropped on demand concerns.
The pound declined 0.5%, limiting some losses on the export-heavy FTSE 100 index, but a stronger dollar made greenback-denominated metals more expensive for buyers using other currencies. The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.5%.
Rightmove Plc fell 5.0% after the real estate portal said its chief executive officer, Peter Brooks-Johnson, would step down from the board and exit the company next year. Ideagen Plc jumped 46.1% on agreeing to a takeover by private equity firm Hg Pooled Management in an all-cash deal valuing the British software firm at 1.09 billion pounds ($1.34 billion).
