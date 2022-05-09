Left Menu

Markets continue to slump amid weak global trends; Sensex tanks 365 points

Benchmark indices continued to remain under pressure on Monday, with the Sensex tumbling nearly 365 points following a sell-off in global markets and decline in shares of index major Reliance Industries.Unabated foreign fund outflows and rupee hitting an all-time low also weighed on sentiment.The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 364.91 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 54,470.67.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-05-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 15:57 IST
Markets continue to slump amid weak global trends; Sensex tanks 365 points
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Benchmark indices continued to remain under pressure on Monday, with the Sensex tumbling nearly 365 points following a sell-off in global markets and a decline in shares of index major Reliance Industries.

Unabated foreign fund outflows and the rupee hitting an all-time low also weighed on sentiment.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled 364.91 points or 0.67 percent lower at 54,470.67. During the day, it tanked 917.56 points or 1.67 percent to 53,918.02.

The NSE Nifty fell 109.40 points or 0.67 percent to end at 16,301.85.

Among the Sensex firms, Reliance Industries, Nestle, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, State Bank of India, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC were the major laggards.

PowerGrid, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Maruti, and Bajaj Finserv were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Seoul settled lower, while Shanghai ended higher. Markets were closed in Hong Kong for a holiday.

Bourses in Europe were also quoting lower in the afternoon session.

Stock exchanges in the US had fallen on Friday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.17 percent to USD 111 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 5,517.08 crore on Friday, according to stock exchange data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022