BRIEF-Air Arabia CEO expects labour costs to rise slightly, stabilise by year end

AIR ARABIA CEO SAYS * BUSINESS SEEMS TO BE GOOD, YIELD IS ON THE RIGHT SIDE BUT FUEL PRICES ARE A CHALLENGE

* OPTIMISTIC ABOUT FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR AIRLINE IN 2022 * EXPECTS MARKET TO BE STRONG IN 2022

* OPTIMISTIC ON 2022, STILL SEES PENT UP DEMAND FOR TRAVEL * EXPECTS LABOUR COSTS TO GO UP SLIGHTLY, STABILISE BY YEAR END (Reporting By Alexnder Cornwell Writing by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Louise Heavens)

Also Read: Jaishankar lauds European Union for approaching global challenges with sharp strategic awareness

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)