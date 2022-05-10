Left Menu

BRIEF-Air Arabia CEO expects labour costs to rise slightly, stabilise by year end

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-05-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 13:31 IST
BRIEF-Air Arabia CEO expects labour costs to rise slightly, stabilise by year end
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

AIR ARABIA CEO SAYS * BUSINESS SEEMS TO BE GOOD, YIELD IS ON THE RIGHT SIDE BUT FUEL PRICES ARE A CHALLENGE

* OPTIMISTIC ABOUT FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR AIRLINE IN 2022 * EXPECTS MARKET TO BE STRONG IN 2022

* OPTIMISTIC ON 2022, STILL SEES PENT UP DEMAND FOR TRAVEL * EXPECTS LABOUR COSTS TO GO UP SLIGHTLY, STABILISE BY YEAR END (Reporting By Alexnder Cornwell Writing by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Louise Heavens)

Also Read: Jaishankar lauds European Union for approaching global challenges with sharp strategic awareness

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

Two J'khand youths riding motorcycle killed while overtaking truck

 India
2
Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular image

Hubble captures tattered remnant of a supernova: Check out this spectacular ...

 Global
3
Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Police

Assam woman killed, hung from tree on suspicion of practicing witchcraft: Po...

 India
4
Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

Abbott launches solution to detect Hepatitis B virus

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022