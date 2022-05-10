BRIEF-Air Arabia CEO expects labour costs to rise slightly, stabilise by year end
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-05-2022 13:31 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 13:31 IST
AIR ARABIA CEO SAYS * BUSINESS SEEMS TO BE GOOD, YIELD IS ON THE RIGHT SIDE BUT FUEL PRICES ARE A CHALLENGE
* OPTIMISTIC ABOUT FINANCIAL OUTLOOK FOR AIRLINE IN 2022 * EXPECTS MARKET TO BE STRONG IN 2022
* OPTIMISTIC ON 2022, STILL SEES PENT UP DEMAND FOR TRAVEL * EXPECTS LABOUR COSTS TO GO UP SLIGHTLY, STABILISE BY YEAR END (Reporting By Alexnder Cornwell Writing by Lilian Wagdy Editing by Louise Heavens)
