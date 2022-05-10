FASO planning nationwide expansion

Left Menu

10-05-2022
FASO, a retail brand of garments from KPR Mills Ltd, plans to expand its reach across the country.

The preliminary feedback from the markets in southern parts of the country suggested that the FASO, launched in 2019, was well accepted, prompting the company to expand.

The FASO brand, known for organic cotton, ultra-soft comfort and skin-friendly garments, shall mark its presence in the men's innerwear market, a company release said on Tuesday.

Boys and girls, aged between 15 and 27, would be the targeted customers and as per the company's vision of one pair of our product needs to be there in every family wardrobe by year 2025, the release said.

To celebrate the launch and to spread the wings in additional retail counters to make the consumer trail FASO products, the company has offered a fantastic price to its trade partners, it said.

