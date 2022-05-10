Left Menu

Narayan Rane launches second phase of MSME RuPAY Credit Card

In the conference, Shri Rane also launched the second phase of MSME RuPAY Credit Card with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and four banks, viz. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBM Bank (India) and HDFC Bank.

This card will provide a simplified payment mechanism to MSMEs to meet their business-related operational expenses. Image Credit: Twitter(@MeNarayanRane)
Union Minister for MSME Shri Narayan Rane has called upon the field officers to achieve the targets of growth of MSME in their respective areas within the stipulated period. Addressing the National conference of MSME- Development Institutes, Testing Centres and Technology Centres he said that this conference will contribute to shaping the vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat initiated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

In the conference, Shri Rane also launched the second phase of MSME RuPAY Credit Card with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and four banks, viz. Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bank of Baroda, SBM Bank (India) and HDFC Bank. This card will provide a simplified payment mechanism to MSMEs to meet their business-related operational expenses.

Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, State Minister of MSME graced the occasion. Senior officers of Ministry of MSME and officials of MSME-Development Institutes, Testing Centres, Technology Centres, NPCI and bank executives also attended the conference. The aim of this conference was to have interaction with officials of field offices of Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of MSME to chalk out future plans for better implementation and monitoring of MSME schemes and coordination with State Governments and other stakeholders for the benefit of the MSMEs. This conference is a part of Enterprise India under Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Campaign.

