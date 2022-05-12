CONCUR: A design firm building a legacy of purpose driven architecture

Concur’s invincible foundation was laid by Ar. Vikas brick by brick after his educational journey. It is a foundation built on the principles of quality, holistic design, client contentment, integrity and transparency. Standing two decades robust in the world of architecture, Concur is a well-reputed 360 degree architecture firm with the vision to see, to adapt and to conquer. Ode to multiple hurdles throughout his journey of establishment, Concur was Ar. Vikas’ lifelong dream to transform the architectural industry for the better. His vision was crystal clear - to execute projects in a manner that incorporate client requirements and yet bring out exclusive, efficient designs.

While he was prominently successful in adhering to his core values, and continues to practise so, his promise of quality construction also remains unwavered. With over 100 projects, serving vastly across healthcare, hospitality, corporate, residential, township, villas and retail, Concur enables its clients to envision the extraordinary for their spaces. The concur legacy has gained respectable recognition and tremendous growth over the years as a firm that builds meaning. While it was already serving design solutions across multiple sectors, Concur designs now also offers turn-key interior fit-out solutions, landscape design services, and more. This lists different aspects and will keep growing until every domain from the world of architecture is covered. Even after making Concur gloriously big in the industry, Ar. Vikas is grounded in his beliefs staying true to his roots and credits this achievement to his values.

Ar. Vikas is a determined individual who takes pride in adapting to newer changes in terms of trends, technology and processes along with accommodating client’s needs and promising satisfaction in the work he offers regardless of the money it fetches him. ‘Discipline is the priority, it is also the key to success. Making your employees feel like they are a part of your company is important and so are employees taking ownership to show dedication towards it.’ - Ar. Vikas Sheware Concur has successfully accomplished its presence pan India and has further expanded its establishment to cater overseas. With the completion of highly reputable projects specifically in the Philippines, Concur intends to enter the UAE and USA market soon. Additionally, Concur is a proud firm that contributes to sustainability on the forefront. Along with conscious design approaches and methods to utilise natural renewable resources to the optimum, Concur presents itself as the go-to firm when it comes to mindful architecture.

