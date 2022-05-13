Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

Headlines Warner Music and BMG battle it out for Pink Floyd's back catalogue https://on.ft.com/3yG9PuO U.S. to increase baby formula imports to tackle national shortage https://on.ft.com/37G44T3 FTX chief takes stake in online brokerage Robinhood https://on.ft.com/3M9XqDj Overview Warner Music and KKR-backed BMG are competing to buy Pink Floyd's entire back catalogue, according to people familiar with the matter.

Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2022 06:38 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 06:38 IST
