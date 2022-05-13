PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 13

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Warner Music and BMG battle it out for Pink Floyd's back catalogue https://on.ft.com/3yG9PuO U.S. to increase baby formula imports to tackle national shortage https://on.ft.com/37G44T3

FTX chief takes stake in online brokerage Robinhood https://on.ft.com/3M9XqDj Overview

Warner Music and KKR-backed BMG are competing to buy Pink Floyd's entire back catalogue, according to people familiar with the matter. U.S. has said it will step up imports of baby formula over the coming weeks to tackle growing shortages across the country.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has amassed a 7.6% stake in online retail brokerage Robinhood. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)