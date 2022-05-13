CESC net profit climbs to Rs 445 cr in March quarter

CESC Ltd on Friday posted a 3.7 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 445 crore in the March quarter, mainly on the back of higher revenues.

The consolidated net profit of the company was at Rs 429 crore in the quarter ended March 2021, a BSE filing said.

Total income in the latest quarter rose to Rs 3,092 crore in comparison to Rs 3,003 crore in the same period a year ago.

In 2021-22, the consolidated net profit increased to Rs 1,405 crore. The same stood at Rs 1,363 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income in the fiscal climbed to Rs 12,820 crore, as against Rs 11,874 crore in 2020-21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)