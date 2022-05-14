Portion of Kolkata road caves in following water pipeline burst

A portion of Brabourne Road in central Kolkata subsided after an underground water pipeline burst, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The cave-in was noticed by an on-duty traffic police officer on Friday night and authorities concerned were informed, he said.

The traffic on the road underneath a flyover was diverted through the other lane, the police officer said.

Repair work was started by Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) workers on Saturday morning and it is expected to be completed by Sunday, he added.

