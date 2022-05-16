Left Menu

BEL to manufacture battery packs for Triton electric trucks

The Pune unit of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited BEL will manufacture Li-ion battery packs for the electric trucks of US-based Triton, as part of an MoU signed between the two companies. Triton recently signed an MoU with the Gujarat State government for setting up an EV truck manufacturing plant, with a commitment to invest around Rs 10,800 crore over a span of five years.

The Pune unit of Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will manufacture Li-ion battery packs for the electric trucks of US-based Triton, as part of an MoU signed between the two companies. The agreement was inked to explore the manufacturing of battery cells in India for energy storage systems and electric vehicles in the heavy vehicle segment for the requirements of customers in the USA, India, and other countries, Bengaluru-headquartered BEL said in a statement on Monday. Triton recently signed an MoU with the Gujarat State government for setting up an EV truck manufacturing plant, with a commitment to invest around Rs 10,800 crore over a span of five years. BEL is among the five organizations which will be investing in this Triton EV manufacturing hub at Bhuj, Gujarat. BEL, a leader in Defence electronics, has in recent years been continuously exploring opportunities in allied non-defense areas as part of its diversification initiatives, the statement said. BEL's wide bouquet of business interests in non-Defence includes energy storage products for Electric Vehicles such as Li-ion and Fuel Cells, and Charging Stations, it said. The company has acquired the technology for Li-Ion cells and is setting up a state-of-the-art facility for its manufacturing, the statement said. ''The partnership between BEL and Triton is set to give a major boost to the 'Make in India' initiative and EV thrust of the Government, in the journey towards an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative,'' it was stated.

