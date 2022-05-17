Left Menu

Mumbai: 163 BEST mini buses stay off roads due to flash strike

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-05-2022 13:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 13:51 IST
Mumbai: 163 BEST mini buses stay off roads due to flash strike
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking on Tuesday said at least 163 of 275 mini buses stayed off roads due to a flash strike called by the contractor's staff over non-payment of salaries.

This is the second flash agitation by the contractor's drivers in less than a month, inconveniencing scores of passengers.

Earlier on April 22, several of 275 mini buses stayed off roads owing to the flash strike of drivers over delayed salaries. Of the 275 mini buses of MP Group, only 112 were operated due to the agitation of employees, BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade said.

''To prevent any inconvenience to passengers, the BEST operated its own buses from other depots,'' Varade said, adding that an action will be taken against the contractor as per the terms and conditions in the agreement.

According to the BEST, it operates mini buses from Colaba, Wadala, Bandra, Kurla and Vikhroli depots, and of these, the operations at Bandra, Vikhroli and Kurla depots were badly affected, as only two, five and 11 mini buses respectively could be plied during the day.

The BEST undertaking provides public bus service to Mumbai. It ferries over 30 lakh commuters with its fleet of around 3,500 buses, including those hired from different private contractors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022