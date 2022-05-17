Left Menu

Rane Engine Valve Ltd addressing operational performance to return to profitability: Official

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 16:26 IST
Rane Engine Valve Ltd addressing operational performance to return to profitability: Official
  • Country:
  • India

Manufacturer of engine valves, Rane Engine Valve Ltd was addressing operational performance in the short term to return to profitability, a top official said on Tuesday.

The city-based company, part of the diversified conglomerate Rane Group, had declared its financial performance for the quarter and the year ending March 31, 2022.

Net loss during the quarter under review stood at Rs 0.01 crore as against Rs 0.5 crore registered year ago.

Total revenue during the quarter grew to Rs 109.5 crore from Rs 98.5 crore registered corresponding quarter previous year.

''Despite the third wave of coronavirus in India and supply chain constraints, the demand environment remained unfavourable. REVL worked on several operational improvement and cost savings initiatives to mitigating the inflationary environment'', Rane Group chairman L Ganesh said in a statement. ''REVL is addressing operational performance in the short term to return to profitability'', he said.

The company said it witnessed a 6 per cent decline in sales to original equipment customers due to the drop in volumes in passenger car segment and lower offtake from two wheeler segment.

Sales to international customers grew by 31 per cent during the quarter ending March 31, 2022, it said. PTI VIJ VIJ SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine's president replaces head of Territorial Defence Forces

Ukraine
2
Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

Sensex rises 519 points, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank climb

 India
3
How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

How Blockchain Can Lower Healthcare Costs

 Global
4
Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal gets second international airport

Nepal

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022