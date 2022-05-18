China foreign ministry says BRICS foreign ministers to meet on May 19
China's foreign ministry said on Wednesday that foreign ministers of BRICS nations will meet on May 19. On the sideslines of the meeting will also be a BRICS-plus dialogue with foreign ministers from other emerging market nations, said Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin at a regular news conference.
BRICS consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
