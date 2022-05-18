China removes some COVID test rules on travelers from the U.S.
Travelers flying to China from U.S. cities including Los Angeles, New York and San Francesco from May 20 will no longer need an RT-PCR test seven days before flights, notices issued late on Tuesday by the Chinese embassy and consulates showed.
Previous requirements on antibody tests before flights will be removed as well, the notices said.
Travelers still need to do two RT-PCR tests within 48 hours or 24 hours of their flights - depending on which airport they are flying out of - plus another antigen test, those notices showed.
