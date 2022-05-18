IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs KKR
PTI | Navimumbai | Updated: 18-05-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 21:19 IST
Scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.
Lucknow Super Giants Innings: Quinton de Kock not out 140 KL Rahul not out 68 Extras: (W-1, NB-1) 2 Total: (0 wkts, 20 Overs) 210 Bowler: Umesh Yadav 4-0-34-0, Tim Southee 4-0-57-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-27-0, Varun Chakaravarthy 4-0-38-0, Andre Russell 3-0-45-0, Nitish Rana 1-0-9-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lucknow Super Giants thrash Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs.
Mumbai Indians win toss, elect to field against Kolkata Knight Riders
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 52 runs in IPL.
Kolkata Knight Riders acquire Abu Dhabi franchise in UAE's new T20 league
Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 54 runs in IPL.