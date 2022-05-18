IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs KKR

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Wednesday.

Lucknow Super Giants Innings: Quinton de Kock not out 140 KL Rahul not out 68 Extras: (W-1, NB-1) 2 Total: (0 wkts, 20 Overs) 210 Bowler: Umesh Yadav 4-0-34-0, Tim Southee 4-0-57-0, Sunil Narine 4-0-27-0, Varun Chakaravarthy 4-0-38-0, Andre Russell 3-0-45-0, Nitish Rana 1-0-9-0. (MORE) PTI ATK ATK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)