Wow Skin Science raises fund from Singapore's GIC

Wow Skin Science, a beauty and wellness focused brand, on Wednesday said it has received funds from Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC.
The company did not disclose the amount received but said it wants to invest the fresh capital in brand building and talent acquisition. It will also be looking at acquisition-led growth opportunities, an official statement said.
The fresh funding in the form of primary capital comes after the company, founded in 2014, raised Rs 375 crore from Chryscapital in April 2021.
The company claims to be a pioneer in toxin-free product segment across natural ingredients such as onion seed oil, vitamin c, apple cider vinegar, ubtan and omega 3, amongst others.
''This investment will enable us to drive sustainable yet disruptive growth and to strengthen our organisation with top notch talent. We are also grateful for the continued partnership with ChrysCapital who have been instrumental in our growth journey,'' its co-founder Manish Chowdhary said.
