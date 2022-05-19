Left Menu

Sebi withdraws permanent recognition granted to ICEX

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 20:50 IST
Sebi withdraws permanent recognition granted to ICEX
  • Country:
  • India

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday said it has withdrawn the recognition granted to the Indian Commodity Exchange Limited (ICEX).

''The Securities and Exchange Board of India has withdrawn the recognition granted to the Indian Commodity Exchange Limited, vide notification dated May 18, 2022,'' according to a press release issued by the regulator.

The withdrawal of recognition follows an order passed by Sebi on May 10 after finding the bourse non-compliant on several grounds like net worth and infrastructural requirements.

Consequent to the withdrawal, ICEX has been directed to transfer the money available in the Investor Protection Fund and Investor Services Fund of ICEX to Sebi's Investor Protection and Education Fund.

Besides, it has been asked to set aside sufficient funds to provide for settlement of any claims, clear the dues outstanding to Sebi and pay Sebi registration fees as per brokers' norm by its trading members.

Further, ICEX has been directed to refrain from using the expression 'stock exchange' or any variant in its name or in its subsidiary company’s name.

ICEX was recognised as an exchange under forward contracts through a notification issued in October 2009 by the central government on a permanent basis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022