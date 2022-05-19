Left Menu

G7 to meet climate finance support goal next year - draft

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:45 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:45 IST
The Group of Seven economic powers expect to meet a climate change financing goal for developing countries by next year, G7 finance chiefs said in a draft communique from a meeting in Germany.

"We are strongly committed to achieving the collective climate finance mobilisation goal of 100 billion US dollars per year from a wide variety of sources through to 2025 to address the needs of developing countries... We expect this goal will be met in 2023," said the draft to be finalised before the meeting ends on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

