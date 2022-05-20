GlowRoad introduces zero-commission for sellers

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): GlowRoad, one of India's leading social commerce companies today introduced zero commission for new and existing sellers. With this, GlowRoad sellers will be able to bring more of their selection online without worrying about the fees for listing and selling their products. They will have to only pay for applicable shipping and logistics services.

The introduction of zero commission across all categories will help create more opportunities for entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the country to expand their business. With more sellers bringing their selection online, influencers on GlowRoad will get access to expanded selection across categories. This combined with offers and wallet credits on GlowRoad will provide influencers the opportunity to earn and grow their business.

Kunal Sinha, Founder & CEO - GlowRoad, said, "We founded GlowRoad to expand access to digital commerce for millions of entrepreneurs and MSMEs across India. The introduction zero commission for listing and selling on GlowRoad is a significant step in the same direction. This will encourage existing as well as first time sellers all over the country to expand their reach across India especially in tier 2 and beyond markets. We remain focused on enabling sellers and influencers across India to leverage GlowRoad's service, while making online shopping more convenient and trusted for 'new to ecommerce' customers." GlowRoad provides millions of its users including homemakers, young adults, small retailers and others a means to become digital entrepreneurs and earn from the comfort of their home or anywhere by leveraging the power of social media.

