MDRT Celebrates Global Membership Reuniting In Person at 2022 Annual Meeting

• The event will also include multiple sessions in Hindi led by Indian members and influential speakers • Members of The Premier Association of Financial Professionals® will tap into post-pandemic strategies and experience next-level connectivity to learn, share and grow MUMBAI, India, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of virtual meetings, MDRT will host its members-only 2022 Annual Meeting in Boston, June 26-29, offering leading financial services professionals an incomparable in-person experience.

The four-day main event will offer more than 120 sessions, featuring motivational Main Platform speakers, thought-provoking Focus Sessions and immersive ConneXion Zone sessions, designed to enhance member interaction and connection. With the opportunity to network with MDRT's global, dynamic community of thought leaders, attendees will cultivate meaningful relationships and learn tailored strategies for navigating a post-pandemic world – no matter their career stage.

''After attending more than 30 MDRT Annual Meetings in person, I'm thrilled we're able to safely gather together again, and I can guarantee the opportunity to celebrate, learn, and grow together is incomparable,'' said MDRT President Randy Scritchfield, CFP, LUTCF. ''I'm looking forward to experiencing the comradery of the shared learning environment and the innovative strategies that will empower us to continue striving for the next level of success.'' The event will offer inspiration from exciting Main Platform speakers, such as Broadway star Alton Fitzgerald White, Olympic gymnast Dominique Dawes, and renowned speaker and social media marketing strategist Crystal Washington. During Main Platform Conversations, MDRT Past President Brian Heckert will interview Angela Duckworth, CEO of Character Lab, on tapping into scientific data to help young people thrive.

The event will also include multiple sessions in Hindi led by Indian members and influential speakers, such as, Rajesh Tagore, author of 'When, How and Whom Not to Recruit as Insurance Advisor' speaking on Effective insurance sales demonstration, and there will be also a session on 'Emotional intelligence is the way forward', by Shreeja Jhawar, an experienced trainer, author, and facilitator of transformation and self-awareness, and 'Insurance sales through communication techniques' session, by 32-year MDRT member Bhiman Das. Ravi P. Rajpal a certified coach and experienced worldwide speaker will be conducting a session on Top 3 ways clients can become your advocates.

Attendees will hear distinguished MDRT members share the proven strategies used to elevate their practice during MDRT Speaks. And for deeper-dives on post-pandemic business strategies and navigating current-day challenges, attendees can choose from a variety of Focus sessions, such as Candice Ong's session on harnessing the infinite power of social media or Paresh Shah's session on working with centers of influence in a post-pandemic world.

In celebration of MDRT's continued global expansion, MDRT First Vice President Peggy Tsai will give the Main Platform presentation in her native language of Mandarin. Additionally, the meeting will offer in-language, region-specific sessions and a multi-language Main Platform for its diverse global membership. Reflecting the caring, charitable spirit of its global membership, this year's MDRT Foundation Partner, Liter of Light, is from the Philippines. Attendees will hear from founders Ami Valdemoro and Illac Diaz, on how the organization uses recycled plastic bottles to bring electricity to 32 countries, providing residents lighter, safer and more enriched lives.

''Regardless of where members are from or where they are in their careers, MDRT – and the Annual Meeting in particular – will continue to be an excellent conduit, allowing for rich connections, shared strategies, and enhanced personal and professional growth,'' said MDRT Second Vice President Greg Gagne, ChFC. ''As we settle into the post-pandemic world, it's more important than ever to continue evolving and adapting, and we do that by tapping into our fellow MDRT peers, around the globe.'' For Court of the Table and Top of the Table members, an exclusive session, focused on reaching next-level success and performing under pressure, will be available. As the MDRT Family of Brands continues to provide value to professionals wherever they are in their career, MDRT Global Services will hold three exclusive sessions tailored to field and home office leaders, on advancing leadership skills. Members of the MDRT Academy also are welcome to attend the Annual Meeting.

Main Platform content will be available via livestream for those who cannot attend in person. Program viewing is available in several time zones and will only be accessible during the designated dates and times.

About MDRT MDRT, The Premier Association of Financial Professionals®, is a global, independent association of the world's leading life insurance and financial services professionals from more than 500 companies in 70 nations and territories. MDRT members demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge, strict ethical conduct and outstanding client service. MDRT membership is recognized internationally as the standard of excellence in the life insurance and financial services business. For more information, please visit mdrt.org and follow them on Twitter @MDRtweet.

