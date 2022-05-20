Left Menu

FDI inflow hits all-time high of USD 83.57 bn in 2021-22

FDI equity inflow in manufacturing sectors has increased by 76 per cent in 2021-22 USD 21.34 billion compared to 2020-21 USD 12.09 billion.In terms of top investor countries, Singapore is at the top with 27 per cent followed by the US 18 per cent and Mauritius 16 per cent during the last fiscal.Among sectors, computer software and hardware attracted maximum inflows.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:33 IST
FDI inflow hits all-time high of USD 83.57 bn in 2021-22
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India has recorded the ''highest ever'' annual FDI (foreign direct investment) inflow of USD 83.57 billion in 2021-22, the commerce and industry ministry said on Friday.

In 2020-21, the inflow stood at USD 81.97 billion, it added.

''India is rapidly emerging as a preferred country for foreign investments in the manufacturing sector,'' the ministry said.

''India has recorded highest ever annual FDI inflow of USD 83.57 billion in the Financial Year 2021-22,'' it noted. FDI equity inflow in manufacturing sectors has increased by 76 per cent in 2021-22 (USD 21.34 billion) compared to 2020-21 (USD 12.09 billion).

In terms of top investor countries, Singapore is at the top with 27 per cent followed by the US (18 per cent) and Mauritius (16 per cent) during the last fiscal.

Among sectors, computer software and hardware attracted maximum inflows. It was followed by the services sector and automobile industry, the ministry said.

To further liberalise and simplify FDI policy for providing ease of doing business and attract investments, reforms have been undertaken recently across sectors, such as coal mining, contract manufacturing, digital media, single-brand retail trading, civil aviation, defence, insurance and telecom.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022