Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24

Roman Abramovich's 4.25 billion pound ($5.34 billion) sale of Chelsea Football Club to a consortium spearheaded by U.S. financier Todd Boehly is expected to be signed off by British ministers on Monday night after weeks of tense negotiations to ensure the oligarch does not benefit from the proceeds. Airbnb will close its domestic business in China this year, removing all listings by the summer and retreating after a years-long push to crack the difficult market.

Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 05:42 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 05:42 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 24

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Starbucks to exit Russia over invasion of Ukraine https://on.ft.com/3MJn4PR Chelsea Football Club sale set for UK approval after Abramovich meets "red lines" https://on.ft.com/39PrCW0

Airbnb gives up on China as it shifts focus to outbound travel https://on.ft.com/3sW0pI3 Overview

Starbucks has become the latest consumer brand to pull out of Russia as the wider exodus of multinational companies from the country continues three months after its invasion of Ukraine. Roman Abramovich's 4.25 billion pound ($5.34 billion) sale of Chelsea Football Club to a consortium spearheaded by U.S. financier Todd Boehly is expected to be signed off by British ministers on Monday night after weeks of tense negotiations to ensure the oligarch does not benefit from the proceeds.

Airbnb will close its domestic business in China this year, removing all listings by the summer and retreating after a years-long push to crack the difficult market. ($1 = 0.7959 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

Hubble captures cosmic black eye 17 million light-years away from Earth

 Global
2
This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies, sounds like

This is what Abell 370, a galaxy cluster containing several hundred galaxies...

 Global
3
World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehearsal, says NASA

World's most powerful rocket SLS to return to launchpad for wet dress rehear...

 Global
4
See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s Wide Field Camera 3

See this spectacular view of stellar cluster Liller 1 captured by Hubble’s W...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022