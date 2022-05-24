Chinese foreign minister to visit eight Pacific Island countries - ministry
Reuters | Updated: 24-05-2022 13:27 IST | Created: 24-05-2022 13:26 IST
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit eight Pacific Island countries from May 26 to June 4 including the Solomon Islands, a ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.
The other seven countries are Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, and Timor-Leste, spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing.
