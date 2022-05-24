Chinese foreign minister to visit eight Pacific Island countries - ministry

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will visit eight Pacific Island countries from May 26 to June 4 including the Solomon Islands, a ministry spokesman said on Tuesday.

The other seven countries are Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, and Timor-Leste, spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular press briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)