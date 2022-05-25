SecurView Launches Next-Generation Cybersecurity Solutions to Protect Hybrid and Remote Workplaces

Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) Remote Working and Hybrid Workplaces are two emerging trends in the industry that are driving the adoption of digital transformation. Cyberattacks, such as ransomware, are becoming a day-to-day struggle for businesses, with the average cost of a breach estimated at several millions by the Ponemon Institute. Additionally, there is a shortage of Cybersecurity experts in the job market that further compounds the problem. SecurView has launched next-generation Cybersecurity solutions to meet these growing demands, including a new state-of-the-art Cyber Defense& Resiliency Center (CDRC) in Pune, India. The Center consists of several innovations and collaboration techniques that result in faster threat detection and resolution. This capability also includes support for OT and the IT world. Over the past ten years, SecurView has delivered hundreds of security projects involving Network Access Control, Wide Area Networking and Data Center security. SecurView’s Cyber DefenseCenter provides end-to-end managed security for Zero-Trust Networking (that includes managed NAC, NextGen Firewalls, RA-VPN, Compliance) for on-prem and Cloud IT assets for customers.

“SecurView’s mission is to assist organizations in implementing cybersecurity solutions effectively. Our cloud-native Next-Gen platform provides contextual threat intelligence. Cybersecurity threats are becoming complex, and many organizations find it difficult to prevent evolving threats such as ransomware attacks. With this in mind, we are proud of our new state-of-the-art CDRC in Pune, India that is available to customers globally,” said Rajeev Khanolkar, President and CEO of SecurView.

“SecurView continues to be a trusted service provider that helps customers adopt to a more proactive security approach. We have proven security methodologies, expertise, and a customer-centric approach. Our world-class SOC analysts perform 24x7 security monitoring and management, along with advanced analytics and threat hunting,” said Nilesh Patil, Managing Director of APAC and EMEA at SecurView.

''SecurView is a leading cybersecurity solutions service provider focusing on helping organizations with the implementation and optimization of their security devices and services. They are differentiated in the market by their quick time-to-value, reduced complexity, and cost of implementation for customers’ cyber security needs. SecurView's mission is to help clients stay ahead of threats and mitigate risks that could impact their businesses. SecurView team monitors systems around-the-clock to protect Fareportal's service reliability as a trusted customer,'' says Ankur Ahuja, CISO, Fareportal. SecurView Solutions Here is a partial list of SecurView’s solutions: • Security Operations Center • MDR (Managed Detect and Response) • Zero Trust Networking • NAC/Segmentation (Cisco ISE and TrustSec) • Micro-segmentation • Next-Generation Firewalls • SDN - Architecture, Implementation, and Optimization • SDWAN - Architecture, Implementation, and Optimization • Remote Access VPN • Cloud Security • IoT Security • Malware Protection • IT-GRC • Automation • Product Engineering About SecurView SecurView is a leading cybersecurity services provider focused on helping organizations implement and optimize their security landscapes. In July 2018, the RAG-Stiftung (RAG Foundation), through its investment company RAG-Stiftung BeteiligungsgesellschaftmbH (RSBG), acquired the shares in SecurView, allowing plans to open new business areas and markets, particularly in Europe, to build upon SecurView’s successful international growth path. RSBG provides the company with over 45 countries and 90 offices globally.

Learn more at www.securview.com.

