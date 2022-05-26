AfDB, MASEN and RES4Africa join forces on solar energy training programme in Sahel countries

The African Development Bank, MASEN and RES4Africa have agreed to join forces on a dedicated solar energy training programme in 2022, to foster the uptake of solar energy in five Sahel countries.

The programme, to be conducted in Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger, will focus on energy professionals and policy makers from the target countries, and proposes a first stage institutional training course in June- July, followed by a vocational mini-grid focused training course in September-October.

Dr. Daniel Schroth, Director for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency of the African Development Bank, announced the move during the RES4Africa Annual Conference and 10th Anniversary(link is external).

All three organizations underscored the importance of the new training programme.

"This training programme and tripartite collaboration comes as a timely opportunity given the cross-cutting importance of capacity building for the Desert to Power initiative. The planned sessions are relevant to all aspects of the solar energy value chain and landscape – from utility scale to decentralized uses. Adequate capacity building supports solar energy deployments in the Sahel region, and it will help accelerate the energy transition," said Schroth.

Ali Zerouali, head of Cooperation and International Development at MASEN said: "MASEN appreciates the start of this training collaboration. In line with the objectives of the Coalition for Sustainable Energy Access to contribute to the achievement of SDG7 by 2030, Sahel countries in particular will capitalize on this dedicated training programme to increase their own capabilities in order to accelerate their energy transition leaving no one behind for the inclusive social and economic development."

"These organizations' mutual experience shows the real value of capacity building on creating markets, overcoming barriers, developing skills and opportunities in the long term, and we aim to contribute to the growth of the Sahel's solar energy future" said Mr. Roberto Vigotti Secretary General of RES4Africa.