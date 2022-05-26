Left Menu

Emiza Supply Chain raises Rs 38 cr in funding round led by JM Financial

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2022 12:32 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 12:32 IST
Emiza Supply Chain Services has raised Rs 37.5 crore in a funding round led by JM Financial Private Equity. Besides, Mayfield India - an existing investor in Emiza – participated in the series B funding round, JM Financial Private Equity said in a statement on Thursday.

Proceeds from the investment will support augmentation of the existing technology infrastructure, foray into last-mile operations, and expansion of the company's operations into other geographies.

Mumbai-based Emiza caters to the warehousing and fulfilment needs of direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands as well as SMEs and large corporates selling online.

Through its network of warehouses in eight cities across India, the company provides services including storage, picking, packing, and labelling.

''We believe the fundamental shift in consumers' purchasing behaviour, and their penchant for D2C and online retail is here to stay. With a strong emphasis on enhancing customer experience, increasing efficiency and reducing cost, Emiza has developed a strong value proposition,'' Darius Pandole, Managing Director and CEO, PE & Equity AIFs, JM Financial, said.

Ajay Rao, CEO, Emiza said the company has scaled up rapidly over the last three years, and envisages even faster growth n the future.

''This growth capital infusion and partnership with a seasoned investor like JM Financial Private Equity will help us accelerate our current expansion plans and add other service lines to the business, including a last-mile platform to offer a complete suite of services to our customers,'' he added.

