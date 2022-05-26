Left Menu

UK's Sunak says cost-of-living support to reach 37 billion pounds

Reuters | London | Updated: 26-05-2022 17:17 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 17:17 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak unveiled on Thursday a package of measures to try to ease a cost-of-living crisis for the public, saying the government support would amount to 37 billion pounds ($46.61 billion).

"That means we are supporting families with the cost of living with 37 billion pounds, or one and a half percent of GDP," he told parliament, adding that around three quarters of that total support would go to vulnerable households.

($1 = 0.7939 pounds)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

