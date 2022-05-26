PGInvIT Q4 profit at Rs 234 cr

Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust (PGInvIT) on Thursday posted Rs 234.3 crore profit for fourth quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The company had clocked Rs 232.6 crore profit in the preceding December quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter under review, total income was higher at Rs 378.7 crore as compared to Rs 342.2 crore in the third quarter of 2021-22.

PGInvIT was registered with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on January 7, 2021 as an infrastructure investment trust.

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India is the sponsor of PGInvIT. The initial public offer of PGInvIT opened on April 29, 2021 and closed on May 3, 2021.

Powergrid Unchahar Transmission Ltd is the investment manager to PGInvIT.

