Dvara E-Dairy raises USD 2 mn from investors

Agri fintech startup Dvara E-Dairy Solutions has raised USD 2 million (around Rs 15 crore) from investors for the growth of its business.

The company has raised funds from Axilor and Dvara Venture Studio in a pre-Series A round of funding, Dvara E-Dairy Solutions said in a statement.

Established in 2019, Dvara E-Dairy has been focused on solving the problems of small and marginal dairy farmers by building an ecosystem platform and deploying new-age technologies that enable access to suitable financial and cattle management services for dairy farmers.

Its Surabhi platform provides comprehensive financial and cattle management solutions to small and medium dairy farmers.

The investment by Axilor will further accelerate Dvara E-Dairy's growth plans into newer geographies, enabling it to scale up its operations and investment in technology for better optimization, the statement said.

