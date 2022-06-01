Left Menu

Dvara E-Dairy raises USD 2 mn from investors

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 17:39 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 17:36 IST
Dvara E-Dairy raises USD 2 mn from investors
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Agri fintech startup Dvara E-Dairy Solutions has raised USD 2 million (around Rs 15 crore) from investors for the growth of its business.

The company has raised funds from Axilor and Dvara Venture Studio in a pre-Series A round of funding, Dvara E-Dairy Solutions said in a statement.

Established in 2019, Dvara E-Dairy has been focused on solving the problems of small and marginal dairy farmers by building an ecosystem platform and deploying new-age technologies that enable access to suitable financial and cattle management services for dairy farmers.

Its Surabhi platform provides comprehensive financial and cattle management solutions to small and medium dairy farmers.

The investment by Axilor will further accelerate Dvara E-Dairy's growth plans into newer geographies, enabling it to scale up its operations and investment in technology for better optimization, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022