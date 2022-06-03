Kochi-based co launches e-marine tech to equip boats with electric modular kits

Kochi-based Yesen Sustain, a clean-tech company, has launched a marine technology to equip boats and other watercraft with electric modular kits.

The company claims the technology to electrify the existing and new marine craft was being used for the first time in the world.

''e-marine technology will help electrify existing and new boats at affordable prices, with a fast return on investment. It will help reduce carbon footprint across the world by revolutionising the way fisheries and water-tourism industries work by replacing the usage of fossil fuels,'' the company said in a release.

Yesen Sustain is one of the first clean-tech companies in the world with more than 2,500 accomplished clean-tech projects to its credit, the release said.

''It is for the first time in the world that such solar and electric modular kits are launched which can be retrofitted with existing boats. e-marine will be a big leap for the fisheries and tourism industries across the world which will help replace the existing usage of fossil fuels, mostly diesel,'' said George Mathew, CEO and co-founder, Yesen Sustain, at a launch function here on Thursday.

The technology has been indigenously developed by Yesen Sustain at its Kochi-based facilities with technical tie-ups with world's leading OEMs in the industry, including Hyper Craft, Elco, Polarium, CETL and enArka, he said.

e-marine offers pre-engineered electrification and solarisation kits which can be retrofitted to existing marine vessels the same way people retrofit gas and CNG kits to petrol and diesel vehicles, said the release.

''Compared to IC engines, the new technology is fast and affordable. It can recover the investment in less than three years,'' it said.

The company claims that retrofitting of outboard engines can be done in less than two hours and inboard engines in less than seven days. The kits come with liquid-cooled marine battery packs to meet the harsh environmental operating conditions. In addition to these, multi-level safety systems ensure fail-proof safety to occupants and vessels.

The launch event also witnessed operational display of a range of new and existing water vessels fitted and retrofitted with the new e-marine kits. For Indian operations, the company has tied up shipyard partners, including Samudra Shipyard and Matha Marines. PTI RRT RRT NVG NVG

