Russian state depository halts operations in euros after EU sanctions

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2022 22:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 22:56 IST
The Russian National Settlement Depository (NSD) said on Friday it suspends operations in euros due to the latest EU sanctions, calling the situation an emergency.

The European Union has expanded sanctions against Russia and added the NSD, which Moscow planned to use to service the country's Eurobonds, to the list of sanctioned entities, an EU document showed on Friday.

