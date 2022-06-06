Lumikai expands leadership team with new CFO, VP of Investments

Gaming and interactive media venture capital fund Lumikai has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of Devadatta Rajadhyaksha as its Chief Financial Officer and Kislay Shashwat as Vice President of Investments.

The key hires will strengthen Lumikai operations as the fund scales up its investments pipeline and launches future funds, according to a release.

Rajadhyaksha will oversee all finance, fund administration and operations, lead on regulatory and compliance, and support future growth initiatives, including set up of future Lumikai funds. Shashwat will play a key role across the entire investment stack.

''His role will also be extended to deal flow sourcing, transaction negotiation and management, portfolio management and support, thesis development, and leveraging his deep relationships on the ground across Bangalore startup and investment communities,'' the release said.

Rajadhyaksha has a career spanning over two decades in the field of fund finance and management, risk management, controls and financial accounting. He has earlier worked as the financial controller at Kedaara Capital.

Shashwat has over 12 years of experience in investments, portfolio management and investment banking with prominent companies, including JP Morgan, Xiaomi, Sharechat, Hungama, Bobble and Hike.

Commenting on the new appointments, Justin Shriram Keeling, Founding General Partner at Lumikai said the VC fund is ''India’s most active investor in gaming and interactive media''. ''Within 14 months, we’ve built fantastic trust with the early stage gaming community, becoming the first port of call for innovators looking for a long term gaming investor who truly gets it. It’s now time to double down as we build the foundation for Lumikai’s future,'' Keeling added.

