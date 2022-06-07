Left Menu

NDC forays into Middle East in collaboration with 4 jewellery retailers

Natural Diamond Council NDC on Tuesday announced that it has forayed into the United Arab Emirates in collaboration with three of the leading jewellery retailers. With this collaboration, we are excited to introduce a younger audience to the many emotional connections created by diamond jewellery and continue to build trust among a digital first consumer.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 18:55 IST
NDC forays into Middle East in collaboration with 4 jewellery retailers
  • Country:
  • India

Natural Diamond Council (NDC) on Tuesday announced that it has forayed into the United Arab Emirates in collaboration with three of the leading jewellery retailers. NDC is a not-for-profit organisation that works towards increasing transparency and insights on the progress of the diamond sector and its commitments to further betterment. ''With this collaboration, we are excited to introduce a younger audience to the many emotional connections created by diamond jewellery and continue to build trust among a digital first consumer. The dynamism of brands like Malabar Gold and Diamonds, Jawhara and La Marquise truly exemplify what we seek to do daily in our support of the natural diamond industry - showcase a more contemporary approach to the diamond dream,'' NDC CEO David Kellie said in a statement.

Through this collaboration, NDC will create campaigns and showcase a trusted, unbiased resource of information, including a dedicated e-learning platform that will equip sales professionals with the ability to become natural diamond ambassadors.

''As we redefine traditional diamond moments and connect with a younger, more discerning consumer, we are proud to partner with a diverse yet truly intriguing set of jewellers that represent the same values that we stand for, of celebrating life's most cherished moments and creating lasting personal connections with precious natural diamonds,'' NDC Managing Director, India and Middle East, Richa Singh said.

NDC is present in India, the US, Europe and China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022