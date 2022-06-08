Left Menu

Iran train derails after excavator collision, kills 13

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 08-06-2022 11:09 IST | Created: 08-06-2022 11:06 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
Thirteen people died when a passenger train derailed in eastern Iran on Wednesday, the semi-official Fars news agency said, while 60 passengers were seriously injured. The train traveling to the city of Yazd collided with an excavator before going off the rails 50 km (30 miles) from the city of Tabas, where it began its journey, a railway official told state news agency IRNA.

"Five ambulances are at the accident scene and another 12 are on their way," the crisis management chief of the province of South Khorasan told the agency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

